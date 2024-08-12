Bharat Dynamics drops as PAT tanks 83% YoY in Q1 FY25

Bharat Dynamics slipped 7.06% to Rs 1,332.35 after the missiles maker's net profit dropped 82.74% to Rs 7.22 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 41.82 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 191.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter, down 35.79% from Rs 297.72 crore reported in same quarter previous fiscal.
Profit before tax tumbled 80.35% year on year to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Total expenses declined 14.01% to Rs 260.32 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 175.11 crore (down 1.3% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 147.09 crore (up 8.68% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 1.16 crore (up 48.72% YoY) during the period under review.
Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of Missiles and allied Defence Equipments. The Company provides majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed forces and Government of India.
