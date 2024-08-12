Bharat Dynamics drops as PAT tanks 83% YoY in Q1 FY25

Bharat Dynamics slipped 7.06% to Rs 1,332.35 after the missiles maker's net profit dropped 82.74% to Rs 7.22 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 41.82 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 191.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter, down 35.79% from Rs 297.72 crore reported in same quarter previous fiscal.

Profit before tax tumbled 80.35% year on year to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Total expenses declined 14.01% to Rs 260.32 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 175.11 crore (down 1.3% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 147.09 crore (up 8.68% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 1.16 crore (up 48.72% YoY) during the period under review.