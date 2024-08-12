Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Speculative net longs in US Dollar Index ease further

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continued to reduce their net long position although they continue to hover near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 16136 contracts in the data reported through August 06, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a weekly decline of 822 net long contracts.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal moves petition in Supreme Court against CBI arrest in liquor policy case

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, near 80k on 200-pt gain; Coffee Day sinks 14%, Sun TV 9%

ABD in talks with Russian Standard, ThaiBev for India product distribution

SC to consider listing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest in excise case

Realme C63 budget 5G phone, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, launched

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon