Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AMD Industries Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd and Elpro International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ola Electric Mobility Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 109.41 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 158.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 475.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 79.12. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9006 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 9.31. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd rose 17.33% to Rs 1321.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 509 shares in the past one month.

Elpro International Ltd jumped 16.80% to Rs 120.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

