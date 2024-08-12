Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Star Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2024. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Star Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Shipping Corporation of India Ltd surged 9.56% to Rs 281.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd soared 9.04% to Rs 565. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Voltas Ltd spiked 8.51% to Rs 1552. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44676 shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd gained 8.29% to Rs 1627.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78793 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd rose 7.96% to Rs 215. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22425 shares in the past one month.

