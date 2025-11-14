Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 76.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 114.22% to Rs 1147.08 croreNet profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 76.19% to Rs 215.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 114.22% to Rs 1147.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 535.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1147.08535.46 114 OPM %16.3518.46 -PBDT306.73184.14 67 PBT287.61166.47 73 NP215.88122.53 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content