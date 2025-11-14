Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 61.65 croreNet profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 42.31% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 61.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales61.6554.34 13 OPM %28.2139.79 -PBDT23.3424.44 -5 PBT18.3119.70 -7 NP20.9214.70 42
