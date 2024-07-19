Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 73.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 113094.92 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 73.30% to Rs 2841.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10644.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 113094.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112984.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.113094.92112984.794.9813.975687.5015752.054001.3714138.092841.5510644.30