Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 73.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 113094.92 crore
Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 73.30% to Rs 2841.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10644.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 113094.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112984.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113094.92112984.79 0 OPM %4.9813.97 -PBDT5687.5015752.05 -64 PBT4001.3714138.09 -72 NP2841.5510644.30 -73
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

