UltraTech Cement Q1 PAT rises YoY to Rs 1,697 crore

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
The cement major's consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 1,696.59 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,688.45 crore in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations rose 1.87% year on year (YoY) to Rs 18,069.56 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Net sales stood at Rs 17,879 crore in first quarter of FY25, up 2.05% from Rs 17,519 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) declined marginally to Rs 3,205 crore in Q1 FY25 compared with Rs 3,223 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. Profit before tax was at Rs 2,142.32 crore in June 2024 quarter, down 5.49% YoY.
On operational front, the total consolidated sales volume for Q1 FY25 stood at 31.95 million tons, recording a growth of 7% YoY. Domestic sales volume grew 6% YoY to 30.90 million tons during the quarter. The firm stated that energy costs were lower by 17% YoY, mainly on account of reduced fuel prices. Raw material costs marginally rose by 1%, attributable to the increase in the cost of fly ash and slag.
On capex front, the cement manufacturer stated that with the successful commissioning of 13.3 mtpa capacity of grey cement during FY24, the company has added further 8.7 mtpa capacity during the quarter.
The commercial production from new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by FY25/FY26. For the third phase of growth announced in October 2023, major orders to key technology suppliers have already been placed and civil work has also commenced at some locations.

With the ongoing expansions across locations and the proposed acquisition of the cement business of Kesoram Industries, UltraTech's grey cement capacity will stand augmented to 199.6 mtpa, including its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa.
In its outlook, UltraTech Cement said that growth trajectory mirrors India's growth story. Its scale will further enable the Company to service the growing demand for cement across the country.
UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa.
The scrip slipped 3.35% to close at Rs 11,260 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

