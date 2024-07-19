Business Standard
Currency in circulation up 6.6% on year

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.74 lakh crore as on July 12, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.8% on the week to Rs 46.81 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.6% on a year ago basis compared to 4.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 1.8% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.1%.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

