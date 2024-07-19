Maithon Power standalone net profit declines 52.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 818.67 crore

Net profit of Maithon Power declined 52.39% to Rs 88.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 186.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 818.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 849.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.818.67849.8920.1534.21144.11264.98101.90194.1488.99186.92