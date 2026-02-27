Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 0.21%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 386.8, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63% in last one year as compared to a 14.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.59% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 386.8, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25277.2. The Sensex is at 81638.36, down 0.74%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 6.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37181.8, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 388.4, up 0.15% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 63% in last one year as compared to a 14.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.59% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News