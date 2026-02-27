Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.64%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 187.67, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.36% in last one year as compared to a 14.25% jump in NIFTY and a 23.59% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 187.67, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25277.2. The Sensex is at 81638.36, down 0.74%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 15.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37181.8, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 168.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.64, up 0.06% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 65.36% in last one year as compared to a 14.25% jump in NIFTY and a 23.59% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

