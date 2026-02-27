Friday, February 27, 2026 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.64%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 0.64%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 187.67, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.36% in last one year as compared to a 14.25% jump in NIFTY and a 23.59% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 187.67, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25277.2. The Sensex is at 81638.36, down 0.74%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 15.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37181.8, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 168.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.64, up 0.06% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 65.36% in last one year as compared to a 14.25% jump in NIFTY and a 23.59% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Netweb Tech rises on strategic AI infra Tie-up with Vertiv

Netweb Tech rises on strategic AI infra Tie-up with Vertiv

Nifty slides below 25,300 level; auto shares decline

Nifty slides below 25,300 level; auto shares decline

Nasdaq falls more than 1%

Nasdaq falls more than 1%

Gem Aromatics gains after arm starts new production as export demand revives

Gem Aromatics gains after arm starts new production as export demand revives

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict