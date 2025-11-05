Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 57.77% to Rs 458.60 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 39.44% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.77% to Rs 458.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 290.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales458.60290.67 58 OPM %4.946.08 -PBDT22.3516.09 39 PBT13.299.59 39 NP9.907.10 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

