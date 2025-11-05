Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.77% to Rs 458.60 croreNet profit of Bharat Seats rose 39.44% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.77% to Rs 458.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 290.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales458.60290.67 58 OPM %4.946.08 -PBDT22.3516.09 39 PBT13.299.59 39 NP9.907.10 39
