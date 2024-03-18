Sensex (    %)
                             
Bharti Airtel expands its network in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna district

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Bharti Airtel today announced that it has deployed additional sites in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna district to densify its network.
The Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna network enhancement project was undertaken across 1800 villages covering a 30 lakh population base. Customers in the tehsils of Sillod, Soegaon, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Paithan, Phulambri, Kannad, Khultabad, Jalna, Ambad, Partur, Bhokardan, Jafrabad, Badnapur, Ghansavangi and Mantha under the Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion will enable seamless access to highspeed connectivity that will ensure reliable mobile network for work, study and entertainment in rural Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna. In this year alone, Airtel has doubled down on its commitment to the state and has invested additional capex to enhance its network connectivity for seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband and Fiber.
To expand coverage in rural villages in the state and to bring customers to enjoy the power of high-speed connectivity, the rural enhancement project covers nine districts of Maharashtra including Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna and Buldana.
Airtel has been running this rural enhancement project nationally and will augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Maharashtra has been one of the big focus markets for the company and with this initiative, the company will augment its network coverage across 5000 villages covering the entire state.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

