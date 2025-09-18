Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhatia Colour Chem jumps 24% in seven days

Bhatia Colour Chem jumps 24% in seven days

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Bhatia Colour Chem surged 3.18% to Rs 391, extending gains for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of Bhatia Colour Chem surged 23.97% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 315.40 on 9 September 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 396.95 today. On the BSE, 0.46 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 0.43 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 22.53% as against the Sensex's 1.79% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 18.97% as against the Sensex's 1.58% jump.

 

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 366.87% as against Sensex's 0.26% decrease.

Also Read

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League highlights: PSG dominant, Liverpool win late thriller

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 25,400; SMIDs in green; IT, pharma outperform

YES BANK

Japan's SMBC completes 20% acquisition in Yes Bank, becomes top stakeholder

World Athletics 2025 final live streaming available on JioHotstar

World Athletics 2025 LIVE, IND vs PAK in javelin throw final: Neeraj eyes history in Tokyo

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index

Govt should ensure policy gains do not evaporate in opaque tractor markets

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 88.42. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 317.15, 320.88, and 284.64, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Bhatia Colour Chem is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of textile chemicals and auxiliaries.

The companys standalone net profit rose 7.2% to Rs 3.72 crore on a 9.2% jump in net sales to Rs 125.03 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Avenue Supermarts gains after foreign broker raises price target

Avenue Supermarts gains after foreign broker raises price target

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Azad Engg rises after inauguration of exclusive Lean manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Azad Engg rises after inauguration of exclusive Lean manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

XPRO India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

XPRO India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Force Motors slips on profit booking after recent rally

Force Motors slips on profit booking after recent rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon