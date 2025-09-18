Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors slips on profit booking after recent rally

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Force Motors fell 2.44% to Rs 19,363.50 on Thursday as investors booked profits following a sharp rally in the stock.

The stock had surged 10.15% over the past four consecutive sessions. It remains up 36.26% in the last three months and has nearly doubled with a 99.95% gain over the past year.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 52.39% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.36 crore on a 21.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,297.25 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

The company's domestic sales jumped 6.60% to 2,295 units in August 2025, as against 2,153 units sold in August 2024. Its exports tumbled 26.02% to 108 units in August 2025, compared with 146 units sold in August 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

