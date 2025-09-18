Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XPRO India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Brand Concepts Ltd, Yatra Online Ltd, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd and Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2025.

XPRO India Ltd tumbled 8.22% to Rs 1124.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2244 shares in the past one month.

 

Brand Concepts Ltd crashed 6.97% to Rs 308.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5791 shares in the past one month.

Yatra Online Ltd lost 6.49% to Rs 152. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd slipped 5.76% to Rs 29.31. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd plummeted 5.40% to Rs 5.61. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89900 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

