Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 116.79 croreNet profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 1.22% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 116.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 97.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales116.7997.04 20 OPM %3.473.08 -PBDT3.713.63 2 PBT3.333.29 1 NP2.492.46 1
