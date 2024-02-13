Sensex (    %)
                        
Bhatia Communications &amp; Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 116.79 crore
Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 1.22% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 116.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 97.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales116.7997.04 20 OPM %3.473.08 -PBDT3.713.63 2 PBT3.333.29 1 NP2.492.46 1
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

