Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 116.79 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 1.22% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 116.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 97.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.116.7997.043.473.083.713.633.333.292.492.46