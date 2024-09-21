BHEL bags order worth over Rs 6,100-cr from NTPC

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has announced that it has received an order worth over Rs 6,100 crore from NTPC to set up supercritical thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.

The project is expected to be executed by 48 months from the date of notification of the award.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The order includes an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the 1x800 MW Sipat supercritical thermal power project stage-III located in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.