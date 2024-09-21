Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of India Glycols approves change in directorate

Board of India Glycols approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 September 2024
The Board of India Glycols at its meeting held on 21 September 2024 has approved appointment of Sushil Dutt Salwan (DIN: 10776621) and Samrat Banerjee (DIN: 06706345) as Additional Directors in the category of independent directors of the Company with effect from 01 October 2024.
The Board also noted the cessation of Pradip Kumar Khaitan (DIN: 00004821), Jagmohan N. Kejriwal (DIN: 00074012), Ravi Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00060972), and Jitender Balakrishnan (DIN: 00028320) as Independent Directors of the Company upon the completion of their second term, with effect from the close of business hours on 30 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IND vs BAN 1st Test Rishabh Pant

IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant marks comeback with 6th Test hundred in Chennai

BJP Flag, BJP

Internet suspension for exam a move to hide J'khand govt's failure: BJP

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill hits fifth century in Test, Pant departs on 109

PM Modi US visit

Latest LIVE: PM Modi departs for US to attend Quad Summit, address UN 'Summit of Future'

United Nations

G-20 nations agree to push for reform of global governance institutions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon