Aarti Drugs' Maharashtra facility gets 7 observations from USFDA

Aarti Drugs announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra.

The company stated that it will work closely with USFDA to resolve all points raised during the inspection.

Aarti Drugs is primarily involved in manufacturing and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharma Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals.

The API inspection was conducted from 12 September to 20 September 2024. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form FDA 483, which included seven inspectional observations. Notably, none of the observations were related to data integrity.