Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL receives LoI from Hindalco Industries

BHEL receives LoI from Hindalco Industries

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

For 2 x 150 MW BTG Package for Aditya Expansion Project Phase II in Odisha

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Hindalco Industries for Design, Engineering, Supply of equipment, Installation, Commissioning and Performance Acceptance Test (PAT) for 2 x 150 MW BTG Package for Aditya Expansion Project Phase II at Aditya Aluminium, Hindalco Industries at Lapanga, Sambalpur in the state of Odisha, India. The value of the order is approximately Rs 1200 - 1500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

Market extend gains for 3rd day; IT shares slumps; VIX slumps 4.98%

Market extend gains for 3rd day; IT shares slumps; VIX slumps 4.98%

Teamlease Services jumps after Q3 PAT surges 47% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Teamlease Services jumps after Q3 PAT surges 47% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Bajaj Finance Q3 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 3,978 cr

Bajaj Finance Q3 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 3,978 cr

Euro stays mildly supported ahead of key data updates

Euro stays mildly supported ahead of key data updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today