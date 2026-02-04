BHEL receives LoI from Hindalco Industries
For 2 x 150 MW BTG Package for Aditya Expansion Project Phase II in OdishaBharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Hindalco Industries for Design, Engineering, Supply of equipment, Installation, Commissioning and Performance Acceptance Test (PAT) for 2 x 150 MW BTG Package for Aditya Expansion Project Phase II at Aditya Aluminium, Hindalco Industries at Lapanga, Sambalpur in the state of Odisha, India. The value of the order is approximately Rs 1200 - 1500 crore.
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:05 PM IST