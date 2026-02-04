Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro stays mildly supported ahead of key data updates

Euro stays mildly supported ahead of key data updates

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Euro stayed mildly supported today as recovery from a one and half week low stayed in place ahead of some key data releases. Flash inflation and final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area. Tomorrow, the European Central Bank (ECB) will also announce its monetary policy decision will be keenly watched for further cues. EUR/USD is currently quoting at $1.1839, up 0.03% on the day. European stocks are mixed. EUR/INR futures are quoting at 107.17, up 0.49%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

