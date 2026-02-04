Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

To supply 35,000 units of Scorpio Pik Up vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that it will supply 35,000 units of Scorpio Pik Up vehicles in 2026 to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise, for the Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) Project. These Pik Ups will play a crucial role in enhancing logistics for Koperasi (Cooperatives) being set up in the country.

Under this partnership, Mahindra and Agrinas Pangan Nusantara will work together to equip Koperasi with robust, reliable vehicles to ensure effective and seamless flow of fresh supplies from farmers directly to the marketplace, thereby bridging the gap between producer and consumer. This collaboration aims to enhance rural logistics and enable villages to become independent centers of economic growth.

Manufactured at Nashik Plant, Scorpio Pik Ups are globally recognized for their durability, payload capacity, and low operating costs. These vehicles are tailored to meet the operating requirements of Koperasi - from rough rural roads to farm tracks.

Mahindra Scorpio Pik Ups will bolster Koperasi ecosystem by providing first-mile aggregation, which involves transporting produce from farms to cooperatives, and facilitating intra-village logistics, ensuring the efficient movement of goods within the cooperative network.

