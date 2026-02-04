Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Teamlease Services jumps after Q3 PAT surges 47% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Teamlease Services jumps after Q3 PAT surges 47% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Teamlease Services rallied 5.08% to Rs 1,500 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 46.75% to Rs 41.72 crore on 3.14% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,012.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 71.81% YoY to Rs 49.07 crore in Q3 FY26. Exceptional items in Q3 FY26 include Rs 5.68 crore linked to labour code compliance.

EBITDA stood at Rs 42.5 crore, registering the growth of 22% compared with Rs 38.4 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 1.41% in Q3 FY26 as against 1.2% in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from specialized staffing segment jumped 7% YoY to Rs 7,165 crore, with the GCC segment remaining a key growth driver for the company, contributing over 65% of total revenue through both volume and stability.

 

Revenue from Degree Apprenticeship stood at Rs 46,000 crore(down 3% YoY), while General staffing stood at Rs 2,82,000 crore (down 6% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys headcount dropped 5% YoY to 335,165 in Q3 FY26.

Ashok Reddy, executive vice chairman & whole-time director, TeamLease Services, said, Our initiatives on digitization and cost optimization have been consistently contributing to operating leverage. Despite general slowness in the economy, our new logo acquisition is stable, including the GCC wins. Our YTD EBITDA grew 24% YoY setting a strong base for the future. Full impact of BFSI headcount loss will be absorbed by Q1FY27.

Team Lease Services provides to its clients a gamut of HR services that include staffing services, temporary recruitment, permanent recruitment, payroll process outsourcing, regulatory compliance services, vocational training / education and assessments.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

