Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit rises 47.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.22% to Rs 26.55 croreNet profit of Bhilangana Hydro Power rose 47.45% to Rs 21.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.5527.72 -4 OPM %76.2762.05 -PBDT20.7115.96 30 PBT19.3314.19 36 NP21.0714.29 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content