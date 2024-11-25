Capfin India standalone net profit rises 4100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3550.00% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of Capfin India rose 4100.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3550.00% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.730.02 3550 OPM %71.2350.00 -PBDT0.520.01 5100 PBT0.520.01 5100 NP0.420.01 4100
