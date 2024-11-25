Filmcity Media reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 983.33% to Rs 0.65 croreFilmcity Media reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 983.33% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.650.06 983 OPM %0-1100.00 -PBDT0-0.66 100 PBT0-0.66 100 NP0-0.66 100
