Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit declines 47.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 3.52 croreNet profit of Bhilwara Spinners declined 47.83% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.523.44 2 OPM %13.927.27 -PBDT0.510.25 104 PBT0.500.24 108 NP0.360.69 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content