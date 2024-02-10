Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 72.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 34.97% to Rs 70.43 croreNet profit of Bihar Sponge Iron declined 72.37% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.97% to Rs 70.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 108.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales70.43108.31 -35 OPM %-5.934.70 -PBDT2.195.15 -57 PBT1.134.09 -72 NP1.134.09 -72
