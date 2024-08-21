Bijco Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1000.00% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Bijco Holdings remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.660.06 1000 OPM %12.12133.33 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.05 0
