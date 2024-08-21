PHF Leasing standalone net profit rises 39.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.24% to Rs 11.84 croreNet profit of PHF Leasing rose 39.39% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 88.24% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.846.29 88 OPM %7.438.90 -PBDT0.880.56 57 PBT0.880.56 57 NP0.920.66 39
