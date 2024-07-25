Business Standard
Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 40.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 555.13 crore
Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 40.60% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 555.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 481.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales555.13481.69 15 OPM %16.5013.66 -PBDT95.9969.23 39 PBT78.0855.85 40 NP58.5641.65 41
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

