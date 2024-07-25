Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 16.52 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.5215.619.69-0.262.480.082.36-2.082.36-2.08