Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bio Green Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Bio Green Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 50.02 crore
Net profit of Bio Green Papers reported to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 50.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.020 0 OPM %13.210 -PBDT6.62-0.67 LP PBT5.38-0.75 LP NP5.38-0.75 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Premier League 2024-25

Premier League 2024-25 LIVE UPDATES: BHA leads MUN 1-0 in first half, MCI, ARS in action soon

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences to acquire 50% stake in Sterling Biotech

Harry Singh

ENG vs SL: Harry Singh, son of RP Singh senior; here's why he is in news

Shikhar Dhawan

Mohali onslaught to India's ICC hero: Shikhar Dhawan's iconic knocks

ipo market listing share market

Hero Motors Ltd files preliminary papers with Sebi for Rs 900 cr IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon