Biocon signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Handok

For commercialization of Synthetic Liraglutide used in treatment of chronic weight management

Liraglutide is an injection in pre-filled pen, used in the treatment of chronic weight management as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Under the terms of this agreement Biocon will undertake the development, manufacturing and supply of the drug product, and Handok will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval and commercialization in the South Korean market.

Handok is amongst Korea's leading companies in the management of diabetes, offering a host of solutions from diagnosis to treatment and care. The Company's diabetic portfolio includes products such as Amaryl, Tenelia and the recently launched Barozen Fit, a real time glucose monitoring device.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Biocon announced the signing of an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Handok, a specialty pharmaceutical company in South Korea, for the commercialization of its vertically integrated, complex drug product, Synthetic Liraglutide.