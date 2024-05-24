Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Simran Farms consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 34.32% to Rs 138.42 crore
Net profit of Simran Farms declined 96.85% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.32% to Rs 138.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.39% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 486.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 366.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales138.42103.05 34 486.42366.96 33 OPM %0.217.41 -0.431.88 - PBDT0.847.35 -89 2.435.13 -53 PBT0.236.88 -97 0.633.10 -80 NP0.196.03 -97 0.383.58 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Simran Farms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Poultry Federation of India (PFI) and USA Poultry and Eggs Export Council (USAPEEC) Collaborate to Address Protein Deficiency in India

Combating Protein Deficiency: Poultry Protein's Vital Role in India's Nutrition Landscape

Bangalore Fort Farms reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Trejhara Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Landmark Cars consolidated net profit declines 56.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 188.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon