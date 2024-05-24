Stock alert: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Honasa, Indigo, Schneider Electric, Sun Pharma

Securities in F&O ban: Aditya Birla Capital, Balarampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, India Cements, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises seeks a termination fee of $90 million from Culver Max and Bang Ia Entertainment to terminate the merger cooperation agreement on account of a breach by Culver Max and BEPL.

UPL and Aarti Industries entered a joint venture for the manufacturing and marketing of specialty chemicals that find application in multiple downstream industries. The JV company is expected to commence commercial supplies by Q1 FY 2026-27, with a peak annual revenue potential of Rs 400-500 crores in the next 2-3 years.

Vodafone Idea clarified that it are in discussion with Ericsson and other network vendors for 5G network gear.

Wipro appointed Sarat Chand as regional MD of Northern Europe.

Taro shareholders have approved the merger agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Brigade Enterprises signed a joint development agreement for a residential project with a GDV of Rs 720 crore on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru.

Transformers and Rectifiers received an export order worth Rs 161 crore from AL Anwaar, an order worth Rs 179 crore from Adani Group and Rs 19 crore from L&T.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) rose 106.14% to Rs 1894.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 919.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 17825.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14160.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Honasa Consumer reported to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 159.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 471.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 92.69% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 471.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bayer CropScience declined 39.43% to Rs 96.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 791.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 982.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 34.84% to Rs 178.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 1785.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1642.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reported net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 298.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Results in spotlight: NTPC, Hindalco Industries, BOSCH, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, United Spirits, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Manappuram Finance, Karnataka Bank, Housing and Urban Development Corp, Hindustan Copper, etc.