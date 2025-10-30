Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 60.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 176.07 croreNet profit of Birla Cable declined 60.99% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 176.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales176.07181.72 -3 OPM %4.105.05 -PBDT5.076.25 -19 PBT1.042.42 -57 NP0.711.82 -61
