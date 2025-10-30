Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Lupin Digital Health announced the launch of VITALYFE, an AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform designed to help India's working professionals reclaim their heart health. Built on the foundation of LYFE India's first CDSCO-approved Class C software medical device (SaMD) for critical cardiac conditions VITALYFE extends hospital-grade cardiac expertise to preventive wellness for its users.

Cardiometabolic risks silently erode both health and productivity, said Rajeev Sibal, President India Region Formulations, Lupin. With VITALYFE, we are enabling insurers and employers to combine clinical expertise with AI-driven technology to deliver scalable, measurable wellness outcomes for millions of working Indians.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

