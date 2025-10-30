ITC consolidated net profit rises 2.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.76% to Rs 19293.22 croreNet profit of ITC rose 2.67% to Rs 5126.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4992.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 19293.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19841.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19293.2219841.13 -3 OPM %34.7033.02 -PBDT7325.407152.37 2 PBT6890.606736.19 2 NP5126.114992.87 3
