Birla Opus Paints unveils its 4th plant at Chamarajnagar, Mysore

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Birla Opus Paints, a division of Grasim Industries, unveiled its fourth plant at Chamarajnagar, Mysore.

The Chamarajnagar plant, with a capacity of 230 MLPA, will produce Water based paints, Enamel paints and Wood Finish Paints. The Water based paints will use inhouse manufactured advanced Emulsions as key raw material through unique polymer synthesis process helping company offer innovative paint features like multi stain resistance, outstanding dirt resistance, crack bridge-ability and high scrub resistance leaving no furniture marks when consumer paints with Birla Opus luxury products. The Solvent based paints will use inhouse resins with exquisite designer molecules for high corrosion resistance, better durability, faster drying and superior gloss. The plant is fully sustainable with zero liquid discharge and equipped with 4th generation manufacturing technology to manage supply chain at lightning speed, with zero defects and end to end product traceability - a first of its kind feature.

 

Birla Opus Paints had previously outlined plans to establish six strategically located manufacturing plants with a total capacity of 1,332 MLPA, at an upfront investment of Rs.10,000 crore. The paints business has already incurred a total capex of Rs. 8,470 crore (85% of the total project costs). Currently, four plants are operational, contributing 866 MLPA. Of the remaining two, the Mahad plant near Pune has entered trial production, while the Kharagpur plant near Kolkata is progressing as planned.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

