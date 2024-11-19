Business Standard
GRSE wins contract of Rs 226 cr from Govt. of West Bengal

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signed a contract with the Transport Department, Government of West Bengal, for the delivery of 13 hybrid ferries on 19 November, 2024. The ferries will be operated on the River Hooghly by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBTIDCL).

These vessels will have catamaran hull design and be built with aluminum and Fiber Reinforced Polymer or FRP. The hybrid electric propulsion systems will be powered by batteries as well as diesel generators. The hybrid system will offer greater flexibility to the operator to switch from one mode to the other as per requirement, allowing for greater safety. The use of batteries will reduce pollution substantially.

 

Of the 13 ferries for which the contract was signed, six will have twin decks with a capacity of 200 passengers each. The main deck will be air-conditioned. These vessels will be about 30 meters long and 8-10 meters wide. Their maximum speed will be 12 knots and each will require a crew of five. The estimated cost of these six vessels is Rs 126.41 crore (excl. GST).

The remaining seven vessels will have only a single deck with a passenger capacity of 100. These ferries will be nearly 25 meters long and 8 meters wide with a top speed of 9 knots. There is provision for five crew members on board. These seven vessels are expected to cost nearly Rs 99.77 crore (excl. GST).

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

