Birlasoft achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

An AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Birlasoft demonstrates extensive technical proficiency and professional services excellence as a leader in cloud-based solutions. The latest competency underscores Birlasoft's deep expertise in delivering transformative digital solutions for the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Birlasoft has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Consulting Competency status. Birlasoft is part of the $3 billion CK Birla Group, which has over 35,000 employees and 52 manufacturing facilities globally.