Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birlasoft achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

Birlasoft achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Birlasoft has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Consulting Competency status. Birlasoft is part of the $3 billion CK Birla Group, which has over 35,000 employees and 52 manufacturing facilities globally.
An AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Birlasoft demonstrates extensive technical proficiency and professional services excellence as a leader in cloud-based solutions. The latest competency underscores Birlasoft's deep expertise in delivering transformative digital solutions for the manufacturing and industrial sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Fitbit website

Google Store will take over official Fitbit website in October: Know more

Diwali Festival

Mahalaya 2024: Know its history, significance and when to celebrate

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

LIVE news: Maharashtra govt floats tender for new Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg

Google doodle today: ‘Love Popcorn' game

Google doodle today: Why is multiplayer popcorn game stealing spotlight?

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Easy Trip drops to 52-week low after promoter likely sells 8.5% stake in co

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon