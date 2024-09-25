Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Climate change is emerging as a huge challenge for central banking landscape in 21st century says RBI governor

Climate change is emerging as a huge challenge for central banking landscape in 21st century says RBI governor

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India noted in a speech that climate change is emerging as a huge challenge for central banking landscape in the 21st century. It can become a systemic risk, if not addressed in time. Severe climate or weather related events which are becoming more frequent and intense can impact central banks core mandates of price and financial stability by causing sudden price pressures, damage to infrastructure, loss of economic activity and stress on fiscal balances. They can also impact the balance sheet of banks and other lenders. In recent years, there has been a growing role of regulatory policies in the climate policy toolkit. More work needs to be done in this front while recognising that central banks can supplement the efforts of governments and other authorities who will be at the forefront of climate related initiatives. He also highlighted continuing geopolitical disturbances and geoeconomic fragmentations that pose daunting challenges to the central banks. Experience of the past few years shows that the journey ahead may be marked by dynamic shifts in geopolitics, with frequent incidences of supply chain disruptions and greater barriers in trade, technology and capital flows. These will be the new sources of shocks, often not well captured in existing macroeconomic models.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Fitbit website

Google Store will take over official Fitbit website in October: Know more

Diwali Festival

Mahalaya 2024: Know its history, significance and when to celebrate

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

LIVE news: Maharashtra govt floats tender for new Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg

Google doodle today: ‘Love Popcorn' game

Google doodle today: Why is multiplayer popcorn game stealing spotlight?

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Easy Trip drops to 52-week low after promoter likely sells 8.5% stake in co

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon