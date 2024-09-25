Business Standard
India surpasses Japan to become third-largest power in Asia Power Index, reflecting its increasing geopolitical stature

India surpasses Japan to become third-largest power in Asia Power Index, reflecting its increasing geopolitical stature

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting stated in a latest update that India surpassed Japan to become the third-largest power in the Asia Power Index, reflecting its increasing geopolitical stature. This achievement is driven by India's dynamic growth, youthful population, and expanding economy, solidifying its position as a leading force in the region. One of the most significant findings in the 2024 Asia Power Index is Indias steady rise in the regional power rankings. Witnessing a gradual rise, India is looking to achieve its full potential and exercise its influence in the region. Ministry noted that India has shown remarkable post-pandemic economic recovery, contributing to a 4.2-point rise in its Economic Capability. Indias massive population and strong GDP growth reinforce its standing as the worlds third-largest economy in PPP terms. Indias Future Resources score increased by 8.2 points, signalling a potential demographic dividend. Unlike its regional competitors, particularly China and Japan, India benefits from a youthful population that will continue to drive economic growth and labour force expansion in the coming decades.
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

