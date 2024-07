With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs.552,601,688/- divided into 276,300,844 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Birlasoft has allotted 2,20,923 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each on 25 July 2024 under Birlasoft Share Incentive Plan-2019.