Axis Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1158.8, down 6.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24392.1. The Sensex is at 80039.95, down 0.14%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 9.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51317, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 231.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.57 lakh shares in last one month.