Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 439.02 points or 1.39% at 31199.27 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.13%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.37%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.12%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.02%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.88%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.71%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.41%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.54%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.18%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.02%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 11.7 or 0.02% at 53820.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 48.6 points or 0.3% at 16059.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.05 points or 0.18% at 24369.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 196.27 points or 0.24% at 79952.61.

On BSE,2060 shares were trading in green, 1781 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

