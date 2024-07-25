Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 96.9 points or 1.15% at 8294.35 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.28%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.25%),DLF Ltd (down 1.78%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.65%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.5%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.64%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.04%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.73%), and Sobha Ltd (up 1.66%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 11.7 or 0.02% at 53820.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 48.6 points or 0.3% at 16059.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.05 points or 0.18% at 24369.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 196.27 points or 0.24% at 79952.61.

On BSE,2060 shares were trading in green, 1781 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

